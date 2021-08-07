News
HomeNews

Elderly Black Man Dies After ‘Reprehensible’ LAPD Fireworks Explosion Left His Wife Homeless

Members of a South Los Angeles community continue to demand accountability after news that two respected elders died after LAPD caused an explosion that displaced residents and damaged area homes and businesses.

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Victims of a June 30 fireworks blast detonated by an LAPD bomb squad speak on the explosion and what they say is the lack of support from the city

Source: Jason Armond / Getty

Families of two men from a South Los Angeles neighborhood blame the reckless actions of the LAPD for their deaths. A local ABC affiliate reported that Auzie Houchins and Ramon Reyes died after the LAPD detonated a large quantity of explosive materials in the neighborhoods.

While the two men did not die in the blast itself, family and community accounts suggest the blast’s aftermath combined with being displaced from their homes exacerbated both men’s health. Reyes had possibly been injured during the blast when his roof collapsed on him.  

Houchins had diabetes, and heart attack was listed among the causes of death. His stepdaughter suggested that the blast and its aftermath strained his health, including being removed from his childhood home and into a hotel without even a kitchen. 

“I can’t say that the blast contributed to his death,” Marie Staples told KTLA.  “But I can certainly say that since he was uprooted from the blast and then went over there, he just was not the same. He was born in that house.”  

Staples mother Lorna Hairston had been with Houchins for 20 years. Earlier this week she launched a gofundme to raise money for permanent housing and related expenses.

On June 30, Members of LAPD’s bomb squad attempted to detonate a cache of illegal fireworks but miscalculated the overall weight of the explosives. The explosives exceeded nearly twice the capacity of the containment truck leading to massive damage.  

Even in a containment truck, detonating explosives in the middle of a residential community does not seem like the smartest idea. The lack of care in detonating over 40 pounds of explosives in a working-class community of color is frustrating but not surprising.  

Officers attempted to evacuate the community but missed people who did not answer the door. They also never communicated with the local city council office to notify them of the proposed detonation. Over two dozen still have not been able to return to their homes.  

“All we want is them to fix our house. We want to come back home,” 15-year-old Madeline Heredia told KABC. “We want to be having our own privacy. We want to have our own place to be ourselves.” 

More than 80 residents are still displaced from their homes. And while the LAPD Chief Michael Moore said he did not think the explosion impacted the recent deaths, the LAist reported he expressed “concern.”

City Council Member Curren Price, who represents the affected area, has called on the city and LAPD to reimburse his district for a $1 million fund set up to support those impacted by the explosion. Price recently tweeted that Neighborhood Legal Services will hold a free legal clinic to help impacted families file claims.

According to the LAist, Price wants LAPD to reimburse him as the funds came from the district’s reimaging public safety dollars earmarked.  In a statement,  Price encouraged affected community members to make use of the available funds. He said it would not impact any potential legal claims against the city. 

“What these victims have had to endure is reprehensible and unconscionable, and I repeat, it should have never happened in the first place,” said Price. “As our office received word of the recent loss of two patriarchs that lived on 27th Street, it struck my staff and I especially hard as Team Price has gotten to know them intimately. Our deepest condolences to them, and we will continue to be there in their time of great need.”

See Also:

DOJ’s Investigation Of Phoenix Police Doesn’t Specifically Mention Department’s History Of Racism

Viral Video Of Retired LAPD Cop Hurling The N-Word Shows Exactly Why Black Folk Don’t Trust The Police

 

WASHINGTON,DC-JUNE19: Demonstrators take a knee for 8 minutes a

'Where Are Our Reparations?' Black Twitter Sounds Off After Senate Passes Bill Making Juneteenth A Federal Holiday

11 photos Launch gallery

'Where Are Our Reparations?' Black Twitter Sounds Off After Senate Passes Bill Making Juneteenth A Federal Holiday

Continue reading ‘Where Are Our Reparations?’ Black Twitter Sounds Off After Senate Passes Bill Making Juneteenth A Federal Holiday

'Where Are Our Reparations?' Black Twitter Sounds Off After Senate Passes Bill Making Juneteenth A Federal Holiday

[caption id="attachment_4165042" align="alignnone" width="812"] Source: The Washington Post / Getty[/caption] On Tuesday social media was ablaze with the news that after a long, hard-fought battle, a path had finally been made to observe Juneteenth as a federal holiday. The Senate unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday establishing Juneteenth National Independence Day, a U.S. holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Over the years several similar bills were drafted in order to give June 19 its rightful place on the federal calendar, where Black communities across the United States held the date in reverence, marking Freedom Day, a moment where slaves in Galveston, Texas, were told they were free, even though slavery had been abolished two years prior in 1863 with the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Last year as the killings of Black community members at the hands of police ran rampant across the country, several congressional leaders drafted legislation in order to address the lack of awareness around the holiday. Texas legislators Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, Sen. John Cornyn, and Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed Markey led the charge in Congress to sponsor the bill ensuring that Juneteenth would be made a federal holiday. But like most pieces of legislation that deal with atoning for the horrors of slavery and systemic racism, the bill was met with opposition in the form of Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who sank the bill after arguing that the day off for federal employees would cost taxpayers millions of dollars. Johnson voted for the measure on Tuesday, but cited he only did so because there was no "appetite in Congress to further discuss the matter." The bill now heads to the House, where it will most likely secure enough votes to then be signed by President Joe Biden, Black voices on social media sounded off over the measure, which seemed purely performative at best, especially since there has been little effort made to financially compensate the descendants of chattel slavery in the form of reparations. While honoring Juneteenth, a day of deep reverence to those descendants cannot be denied, the question in response to the news was, "Where are our reparations?" https://twitter.com/TheNapMinistry/status/1405107636484415488?s=20 Black congressional members are laying out a plan of action in order to get the topic of reparations in the forefront, especially one month after the nation commemorated the Tulsa Race Massacre. A bill sponsored by Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson which seeks to form a committee to study and develop proposals for providing reparations passed the House Judiciary Committee in April but awaits a vote on the House floor. Jackson told The Hill she hopes the House will take up a vote in the coming weeks. “We’re still working with everyone, all the parties who have to make decisions, for a vote in June,” she said. “The time spent by the president in Tulsa regarding Greenwood was a very moving experience for all of us. And I couldn’t come away more positive about how we can try to find a good way of compromise to move a bill dealing with repair, and a study — that it’s not offensive to anyone to move it forward.” Meanwhile, on social media, points were made on Twitter in response to the bill's passage in the Senate...

Elderly Black Man Dies After ‘Reprehensible’ LAPD Fireworks Explosion Left His Wife Homeless  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
10 items

A Round-Up Of Our Favorite Celebrity Aunties and…

 2 weeks ago
07.29.21

Tokyo Will Lose Big Bucks Hosting The 2020…

 3 weeks ago
07.20.21

Watch A Special Episode Of REVOLT Black News…

 3 weeks ago
07.16.21
Photos
Close