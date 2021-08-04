105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

COVID-19 changed our lives in ways that seemed unimaginable in 2020. In 2021 we started vaccinating but not 100%, people are even gathering without masks and social distancing. The problem is the Delta Variant is now rearing its ugly head and COVID-19 numbers are on the rise as well as death due to COVID-19.

People affected by COVID was kind of hush about their experiences with the virus but now more and more people are opening up about their COVID-19 testimonies, however prayers are in order as ‘Why Do I Get Married’ star actor Michael Jai White shared that he lost his son to COVID-19 at the young age of 38 years old.

Michael Jai White in an interview shared that he had his eldest son at the age of 15:

“unfortunately, the street element was still part of his life growing up,” “He was in the hospital for a while so it wasn’t immediate. Unfortunately, he was still kinda out there in the streets hustling, wasn’t doing well, started getting on substances. He’d come out, go back in, all that type of stuff.”

Michael Jai White Opens Up About Losing His Son To COVID-19 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

