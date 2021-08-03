Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Michael Jai White reveals his oldest son died from COVID-19

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
2021 MegaFest Feature Film Awards

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

Michael Jai White is opening up about the loss of his oldest son.

The 53-year-old actor and action star sat down with VladTV and detailed how his son “recently passed” from COVID-19 at the age of 38. White detailed how he had his oldest son when he was 15 and the two “grew up at the same time.”

“Unfortunately, the street element was very much part of his life,” White said of his son around the 4:20 mark. “He was in the hospital for a while so it wasn’t immediate. Unfortunately, he was still out there in the streets, hustling. He wasn’t doing well, started getting on substances. He’d come out, go back in, that type of stuff.”

Text “WOSF” to 71007 to join 105.3RnB mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

He added, “I tried to … you try to do what you can but ultimately it’s up to that person, especially if it’s a grown person. He never shook the streets … that was his thing. As somebody who tries to understand, he lived the life he wanted to live. He made that choice. Ultimately when he went to the hospital and got sick … COVID was waiting for him. That was the knockout blow.”

White said his son was not vaccinated and had a compromised autoimmune system due to years of substance abuse.

White’s son reportedly leaves behind six children. The actor himself has five other children, including three with his wife Gillian Waters. The two married in a Thai wedding in 2015, 18 years after they first met.

Our condolences to White’s family during this difficult time.

 

Portrait Of Robert Parris Moses

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021

65 photos Launch gallery

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021

Continue reading Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021

[caption id="attachment_4177485" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Bob Moses, center, is shown with Hollis Watkins (left) and Lawrence Guyot at the National Student Association Conference held in Bloomington, Indiana in August 1963. | Source: Leni Sinclair / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 7:15 a.m. ET, Aug. 2, 2021 — While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died. MORE: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020 Keep reading to learn more about the notable Black lives that we've lost in 2021. Robert “Bob” Moses, a lifelong educator and civil rights leader who inspired generations of organizers, engaging with them around the importance of collective action and respecting local knowledge, died on Sunday (July 25). He was 86 years old. As news broke of his passing, his legacy and impact could be felt across the internet. From the stories and anecdotes shared on social media after his death, one can glimpse the impact Moses had on the lives of countless organizers and educators alike. A young math teacher from Harlem, Moses would travel to Mississippi in the summer of 1960 and change the course of history.     As an organizer with the Southern Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) and under the guidance of Ella Baker, Moses worked alongside communities in rural Mississippi. In many ways, his work paved the way for contemporary organizing around voter registration and civic engagement. "Leadership is there in the people," Moses famously said. "You don’t have to worry about where your leaders are. . . If you go out and work with your people, then the leadership will emerge." Long after the civil rights movement ended, SNCC and Moses' impact continue to be felt. Moses infused teaching and organizing across his work. As a MacArthur Foundation Fellow, Moses launched The Algebra Project, a program that uses math as an organizing tool for education equity. Supported by the National Science Foundation, The Algebra Project promotes math literacy across a network of affiliated organizations.  "His transition to that higher level only inspires us all to love, struggle and live with and for our people as he did," read a statement from The Algebra Project's Board of Directors and staff. "As we continue to work to realize Bob’s vision of “raising the floor of mathematics literacy” for all young people in the United States of America. Keep reading to learn more about some of the other notable Black people who have died this year.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.

HEAD BACK TO THE 1053RNB.COM HOMEPAGE

THE LATEST:

Michael Jai White reveals his oldest son died from COVID-19  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Videos
Latest
10 items

A Round-Up Of Our Favorite Celebrity Aunties and…

 1 week ago
07.29.21

Tokyo Will Lose Big Bucks Hosting The 2020…

 2 weeks ago
07.20.21

Watch A Special Episode Of REVOLT Black News…

 3 weeks ago
07.16.21
Photos
Close