Remembering 20 Years Of The Princess Diaries: Pop Culture Moments That Stuck Forever

Two decades have passed since Disney blessed us with an unlikely princess in The Princess Diaries. Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi was crowned, by her surprise, princess of Genovia in The Princess Diaries franchise. The beloved Anne Hathaway character has become a pop culture staple with moments that have stuck with fans forever. We’re celebrating 20 years since The Princess Diaries appeared in theaters.

The Princess Diaries followed a shy San Francisco teenager Mia Thermopolis, who is thrown for a loop when, from out of the blue, she learns the astonishing news that she’s a real-life princess! As the heir apparent to the crown of the small European principality of Genovia, Mia begins a comical journey toward the throne when her strict and formidable grandmother, Queen Clarisse Renaldi, played by Julie Andrew, shows up to give her “princess lessons.”

This film launched Anne Hathaway’s career as her first movie ever and breakout role, which she celebrated on Instagram last week (July 29) on the film’s official anniversary release date. She shared a post on Instagram with a few behind-the-scenes photos from the movie’s production. In the comments section, Hathaway received an overwhelming amount of questions regarding updates on a Mia Thermopolis return. The movie filled with relatable teenage angst, genuine relationships and quotable dialogue is sure to make you laugh and cry simultaneously. These are the moments that we could never forget. Though there is no confirmation on a new Princess Diaries movie, we have some of the most notable scenes from the original that are downright nostalgic. When Mia nearly gagged on her sorbet, meant to “cleanse the palette” causing a major BRAIN FREEZE: That moment Vice Principal Gupta got way too excited about the Queen coming:

Mia’s MAJOR transformation: Lana gets CONED: The infamous tea scene: Lily was far too WOKE: Michael and Mia: Catch a falling star: Mia’s speech:

