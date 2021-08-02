Gary’s Tea: Will LeBron James Face Charges For Pushing A Fan?! [WATCH]

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
LeBron James Accused of “Targeting” White Police Officer Who Killed Ma’Khia Bryant, Twitter Defends Him
1.
1 of 10
RACISTS HATE LEBRON JAMES ...— Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) April 21, 2021
2.
2 of 10
White supremacists are still upset over the Chauvin conviction, so now they are fake mad over Lebron James tweeting about making another suspected race soldier in law enforcement accountable for killing a Black girl— Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) April 21, 2021
3.
3 of 10
Stay mad MAGA— BlackWomenAreKryptoniteToGOP (@battletested5) April 22, 2021
Lebron James built a fucking school for Black children. Your President got sued for MILLIONS for creating a fake school
King James
4.
4 of 10
Ted Cruz thinks LeBron James' tweets have more power than presidential tweets that helped incite a literal insurrection that led to multiple deaths. pic.twitter.com/dp3p1Pzfot— Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) April 22, 2021
5.
5 of 10
When I was starting African American Studies at Ball State, members of the BSU business school asked me to bring in Jason Whitlock as the inaugural speaker. I laughed and said no. We went with Angela Davis instead. Have always been thrilled with that, never more happy than today.— Simon Balto (@SimonBalto) April 21, 2021
6.
6 of 10
Kobe shittin all over Jason Whitlock is a video we all need to see today. 😂 I stand with LeBron.... justice for #makhiabryant— 𝙷𝚘𝚘𝚍𝚒𝚎𝙻𝙱𝙹 ➐ (@HoodieLBJ) April 22, 2021
pic.twitter.com/jODFz5wsHG
7.
7 of 10
Jason Whitlock is trending?— NFTP (@NumbFromThePain) April 21, 2021
It is always necessary to post this video.
Lavar already told yall 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣
pic.twitter.com/JhCH2WHPQm
8.
8 of 10
Jason Whitlock during his next appearance on Fox News pic.twitter.com/jKq59DrRvb— Rich (@UptownDCRich) April 22, 2021
9.
9 of 10
Jason Whitlock, Allen Iverson has a message for you pic.twitter.com/RGs2PyZipz— Ty Dubose (@proteinsipper) April 21, 2021
10.
10 of 10
Everytime Jason Whitlock trends it’s always because he’s being a coon pic.twitter.com/TXNcDpQmrr— . (@IovelsX) April 22, 2021
