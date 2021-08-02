She’s Back!: Simone Biles To Compete In Balance Beam Final At The Olympics

The GOAT is back! Simone Biles will be making her return to the gymnastics floor when she competes in the Balance Beam Final Tuesday (Aug.3).
After understandably taking a break from competition after she revealed she was battling the “twisties,” a term coined by gymnasts to describe when they can’t judge where they are while in the air that could result in awkward landing, which could lead to a serious injury, the world’s greatest gymnast is back.
USA Gymnastics confirmed the decorated gymnasts returned in a tweet stating, “We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow – Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both!”
Biles has been cheering on the USA Gymnastics team from the sidelines as they performed well despite her absence from her previous five events. Her teammate Suni Lee, competing alongside her in the Balance Beam Final, has become a breakout star of the games after winning gold in the individual all-around competition filling in for Biles after she stepped down from the event.
Following her decision to take a break from the games to focus on her mental health, Biles was the subject of intense debate among pundits who can’t do a fraction of what Biles can do on the gymnastics floor. We hope the GOAT captures gold. It will be the ultimate kiss my you know what moment for Biles directed towards the haters who had the audacity to hate on her and tried to label her as a “quitter.”
Photo: Jamie Squire / Getty
Twitter Reacts To Simone Biles Dropping Out Of More Events
Twitter Reacts To Simone Biles Dropping Out Of More Events
Looks like I get to put a competition Leo on just one more time. Can’t wait to compete in vault finals. Doing this for us @Simone_Biles ❤️ It’s go time baby!— MyKayla Skinner (Harmer) (@mykaylaskinner) July 31, 2021
An update on Simone Biles:— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 31, 2021
Just announced on NBC, Simone Biles withdraws from the Uneven Bars and Vault events. She will be replaced in Vault by MyKayla Skinner.
It is still unclear if she will compete in the other two individual events she's eligible for. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/bmMuyOHqFI
people tweeting “simone biles can’t handle the pressure 🙄” and their room looks like this pic.twitter.com/m9hpQe6CcE— matt (@mattxiv) July 31, 2021
Bill Maher backs Simone Biles, rips 'armchair quarterbacks' attacking her: 'This is not a quitter' https://t.co/OIyAvZq4y1— Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) July 31, 2021
People not wanting to accept Simone Biles being neurodivergent/ disabled proves the able normative view about disabilities.— 𝒜 𝒟𝒾𝓈𝒶𝒷𝓁𝑒𝒹 𝒬𝓊𝑒𝑒𝓃 👑 (@Niyonce143) July 31, 2021
Being disabled doesn’t always mean being incapable of all things. It just mean there will be limitations.
Simone Biles has withdrawn from vault and bars finals.— Justin Lee (@ByJustinLee) July 31, 2021
I think now's as good a time as any to share Auburn coach Jeff Graba's explanation of Biles' issues.
"Everybody who's been a gymnast understands that when 'the twisties' is brought up, everybody stops. It's a major issue." pic.twitter.com/hDHuNLpigi
The same people yelling that Simone Biles should have done it for the team, refuse to wear a mask to save their neighbors’ lives…— Ryan Chase (@GunReformRyan) July 31, 2021
Simone Biles is making the decision to look after her health. Our mental and emotional health is just as important as our physical,spiritual and financial health and I find it appalling anyone would be snarky about her personal decision. Happy Saturday y’all.— Stella Parton (@StellaParton) July 31, 2021
Interesting to see if those who were so quick to condemn Simone Biles have anything to say about Ben Stokes.— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) July 31, 2021
It’s great that so many people are wishing Ben and his family all the best after he announced his indefinite break from cricket.
I hope we see them both back soon.
I’m still struck to the bone at the GREATNESS we saw from #SimoneBiles this past week. We were granted the gift to see her strength, her vulnerability and her resounding STRENGTH once again.❤️What this champion has taught us is more valuable than any medal. pic.twitter.com/W0M9lxQq1u— Michelle Monaghan (@realmonaghan) July 31, 2021
