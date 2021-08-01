Was Comedian Michael Che Wrong For Sharing Jokes About Simone Biles’ Sexual Assault?

SNL actor Michael Che currently had to wipe his entire Instagram clean. No, he wasn’t “starting fresh” as a form of social media detox; he just became the latest of many celebrities to get canceled for saying and/or doing something completely out of pocket.
His “cancel culture” moment has been happening all weekend long following jokes he made at the expense of Simone Biles and her highly-publicized sexual abuse by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. However, in an era where crude humor is highly favored — ever heard of Def Comedy Jam in the ’90s or Rick & Morty today? — was Che wrong for his actions or is it that we all simply can’t take a joke?
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
For reference, Che posted a handful of messages on Thursday (July 29) about Biles, joking that he wanted to “make fun” of her after some of the public scrutiny she’s been facing for withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics to focus on mental health. From there, the Saturday Night Live comedian began sharing very offensive jokes at Biles expense on his IG Stories that followers sent to him via DM as he rated them on a scale of 1 to 10.
More on the backstory via Newsweek:
“His first story read: ‘man, I wanna make fun of Simone Biles.’
He continued: ‘I got like 3 mins of Simone Biles jokes in my head. Im going to the cellar tonight to say them into a microphone. As the dorky kids say I’m choosing violence.’
He then received a number of responses, which he reposted on Instagram stories.
One of the responses included a joke about Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics doctor convicted of sexually abusing hundreds of girls and women.
Che rated this joke a 9/10, before rating a racist joke about Biles as 8/10.”
BallerAlert was able to grab a screenshot of the Stories before they got deleted:
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
Che has since claimed that he was hacked (“Maaaannnn, I got hacked today. Can’t believe they got me”), even going as far as to bring up DaBaby’s recent debacle in order to deflect on some level, writing, “yall hear about dababy tho..? that’s crazy. iight see yall at church. Imma get there early.”
You can head to any of your preferred social media accounts to see all the ridicule he’s been facing, with many demanding he be removed from the SNL cast and his HBO Max sketch series That Damn Michael Che be taken off air.
For the record, we 100% believe Michael Che was out of line, but there’s also room to see where he might’ve thought many would just chuck his actions up to the no-holds-barred politics of stand-up comedy. Let us know your thoughts on this though, regardless of which side you agree with in terms of Michael Che’s crude humor.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Biden Administration Says Infrastructure Deal Prioritizes The Black Community
- Rep. Cori Bush Calls Inaction On Eviction Moratorium A ‘Moral Failure’
- Nina Turner Makes Her Case For Congress: ‘People Just Want To Live’
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Celebrities Flood Simone Biles With Support Over Her Tokyo Olympics Withdrawl
Celebrities Flood Simone Biles With Support Over Her Tokyo Olympics Withdrawl
1. Michelle Obama
1 of 10
Am I good enough? Yes, I am. The mantra I practice daily. @Simone_Biles, we are proud of you and we are rooting for you. Congratulations on the the silver medal, Team @USA! 🎊— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 28, 2021
2. Amanda Gorman
2 of 10
The GOAT @Simone_Biles having to sit out--because a man is not held accountable to do the same-is shameful. Biles still cheering on her teammates, even while taking care of herself, is one of the many graces that make her a true champion, forever & always. We love u Simone. https://t.co/nrfaJhoaja— Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) July 27, 2021
3. Uzo Aduba
3 of 10
Yes. This is what a champion looks like. So proud of #SimoneBiles and the entire gymnastics team. How lucky we are to have you all as our Team USA. https://t.co/4TrcUXuQpm— Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) July 27, 2021
4. Cori Bush
4 of 10
I stand with Simone Biles.— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 27, 2021
I still stand with Naomi Osaka.
Your health and peace matters. You’re reminding Black women that we can take the space we need for ourselves.
5. Hoda Kotb
5 of 10
Someone said it best. @Simone_Biles already won. She is a class act. Withdrew from team competion after vault... stayed and cheered on her teammates... got them chalk for their hands.. encouraged.. hugged them. She already won. Congrats on the silver medal! @TeamUSA @USAGym— Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) July 27, 2021
6. Manny Pacquiao
6 of 10
Once a champion, always a champion. God Bless @Simone_Biles.— Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) July 27, 2021
7. Loni Love
7 of 10
Protect your peace @Simone_Biles .. you are and will always be a champion…. Only positive vibes going out to you !!!!! https://t.co/21bod9owdv— Loni Love (@LoniLove) July 27, 2021
8. Luvvie Ajayi
8 of 10
Prioritizing your mental health is as gold 🥇 as it gets. #SimoneBiles taking a step back to “work on her mindfulness” is a legitimate, honorable reason to take a step back from the Olympics.— Luvvie is the #ProfessionalTroublemaker (@Luvvie) July 27, 2021
Y’all not about to stress us out. pic.twitter.com/vHeZ9nioqp
9. Kavitha Davidson
9 of 10
Simone Biles won nationals w/broken toes in both feet, worlds w/a kidney stone, and has carried the burden of being a face of sexual assault survivors as a national institution failed to support them— Kavitha A. Davidson (@kavithadavidson) July 27, 2021
Half of y'all yelling about "toughness" can't handle wearing a mask in Wegman's
10. Taraji P. Henson
10 of 10
Was Comedian Michael Che Wrong For Sharing Jokes About Simone Biles’ Sexual Assault? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com