105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Hip-Hop mourns the loss of Biz Markie, born Marcel Theo Hall. The iconic rapper’s funeral service is set for Monday, August 2, in Long Island and the Reverend Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy.

Sharpton and his National Action Network announced details of the Biz’s homegoing on Friday (July 30). The private service will be held at The Patchogue Theater for the Performing Arts.

Plenty of fellow legends plan to be in attendance. including LL Cool, Fat Joe and his Juice Crew partner in rhyme Big Daddy Kane.

Reportedly, there will be a private viewing for family and close friends from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by the proper funeral service from 1:30 p.m, to 3:30 p.m.

Text “WOSF” to 71007 to join 105.3RnB mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

According to TMZ, Biz will be dipped in a custom Dapper Dan outfit.

Biz Markie died on July 16 at 57, with his wife by his side in a Baltimore hospital. Although a specific cause of death has not been officially cited, he long battled with diabetes and it’s assumed he passed due to complications.

Rest in power Biz Markie.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.

HEAD BACK TO THE 1053RNB.COM HOMEPAGE

THE LATEST:

Rev. Al Sharpton To Deliver Eulogy At Biz Markie Funeral Monday

Silk Sonic Wants You To Hit The Rink With Their ‘Skate’ Single [NEW MUSIC]

Kim Kardashian attended Kanye West’s DONDA livestream event

Keyshia Cole’s Mother Frankie Lons dead at 61

Lil Durk, girlfriend involved in a shootout during attempted home invasion

Medical Mixup: Wrong Patient Given Kidney At Ohio Hospital

Actor Charlie Robinson Passes Away at Age 75

Trump to Sue Facebook, Twitter Over Social Media Ban

Report: Actress Suzzanne Douglas Passes Away At 64

Master P Lands A $2 Million Deal For His “Balling”19 Year Old Son!

Biz Markie Is Still Alive: Manager Denies Rumors of NYC Rapper’s Death

NeNe Leakes Reveals Husband Gregg Leakes’ Cancer Has Returned

Former NBA Player Stephen Jackson Still Grieving Over Childhood Friend George Floyd

Vanessa Bryant Reaches A Settlement For Helicopter Crash!

Kim K & Rihanna’s “Cutout” Butt Cheek Leggings!

Cedric The Entertainer Reacts To Katt Williams ‘Stolen Joke’ Allegations

Rev. Al Sharpton To Deliver Eulogy At Biz Markie Funeral Monday was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: