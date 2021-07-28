PBS Cartoon ‘Arthur’ Wrapping Up 25-Year Run

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

One of the most enduring animated shows on television is ending after more than two decades.

PBS’ popular cartoon ‘Arthur’ will no appear with new episodes after 25 seasons. What is now the final season will air next year.

The ending of ‘Arthur’ was confirmed on a podcast called “Finding D.W.” by one of the show’s creators Kathy Waugh, who had developed the television adaptation from the books by Marc Brown.

It turns that announcement of the show ending comes as the show’s production as already ended.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

“’Arthur’ is no longer in production. We had our wrap party two years ago,” Waugh told Szwimer. “I think [PBS] made a mistake, and I think ‘Arthur’ should come back and I know I’m not alone in thinking they made a mistake. I don’t know if it was a ratings issue or if it felt like it needed to be retired. To me, it felt evergreen, like it was never going to end, but it did end. We finished the last episode, season 25, two years ago.” “Arthur” features an animated aardvark of the same name and the lessons he learns about kindness, empathy and inclusion from friends and family while growing up in the fictional Elwood City.

The popular animated show has been on the the air since 1996 and “won four Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Children’s Animated Program” along with earning a Peabody Award.

It is currently the longest-running children’s animated program not only in television history, but also in the U.S. of all-time.

‘Arthur’ may be ending right now, but like a lot of shows, it can always be rebooted.

