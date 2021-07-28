105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

“All my life I’ve been waiting for this…a Williams is going to win.”

The official trailer for Warner Bros. King Richard debuted today. It reveals a talented Will Smith as “King Richard,” portraying all-star athletes Serena and Venus Williams’ father, coach and mentor. The 2-minute trailer follows his coaching journey toward making the Williams sisters the tennis legends we know and love today.

Venus and Serena Williams came from an unlikely background to dominate the world of tennis. Growing up in Compton, the girls were never expected to become the world’s biggest tennis champions. After the stellar coaching from their father Richard Williams, both Venus and Serena became tennis superstars.

Will Smith plays Richard in the inspiring true story of their coach and mentor over the years. He is an integral part of the story that carried the Williams sisters to victory. The Oscar-nominated actor gives an outstanding performance in the short trailer, and we predict he will finally take home a win with this role. He was nominated for Best Actor in 2002 and 2007 for his roles in Ali and The Pursuit of Happyness.

Smith is joined by Lovecraft’s Aunjanue Ellis, portraying their mother Brandy Williams. Actors Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney portray Serena and Venus in the upcoming film.

Catch the inspirational story of how King Richard brought the world Venus and Serena Williams. In theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max November 19.

Check out the official trailer below.

Watch: Will Smith Is Ready To Take Home An Oscar For Upcoming Warner Bros Film ‘King Richard’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: