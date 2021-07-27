105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Spotify, Warner Bros., and DC announced casting and first look details for their new podcast Batman Unburied. The brand new podcast will be executive produced by filmmaker and comic book writer David S. Goyer and will have Winston Duke starring as Bruce Wayne.

Goyer and his Phantom Four company are leading the charge for the new series. It will highlight a side of the Caped Crusader fans have never seen before. Batman Unburied is a psychological thriller taking fans on a new journey into the introspective mind of Bruce Wayne, while introducing a number of dark twists and turns with a number of classic Batman supervillains. Viewers meet Bruce Wayne as a forensic pathologist, working in the bowels of Gotham Hospital. He’s tasked with examining the victims of The Harvester, a terrifying serial killer preying on the citizens of Gotham.

He will learn to combat and overcome his inner demons in order to save Gotham citizens as his reputable alter-ego, Batman. Jason Issacs will also star as Bruce’s loyal butler and right-hand man, Alfred.

Spotify announced a multiyear agreement with Warner Bros. and DC for a slate of narrative-scripted podcasts in 2020. The podcasts will explore the stories of fan-favorite superheroes and supervillains. Look out for more from the company’s newest podcast Batman Unburied.

Stream the video below to learn more:

Winston Duke Will Star in Spotify Podcast ‘Batman Unburied’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: