Congratulations to that mudasucka, Michael Blackson! He finally proposed to his longtime girlfriend Rada on the Breakfast Club. No one could imagine Blackson settling down because he is known for being a ladies man with a brothel of women at his disposal. Apparently, when Rada revealed that she was pregnant with his baby a few months ago and voiced her desire for him “slow down,” I guess he took the hint! Congratulations!!

