105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Are Jay-Z and Beyoncé victims of arson?

According to TMZ authorities suspect that the Carters’ home in New Orleans was purposely set ablaze a la 50 Cent’s baby mama’s house this past Wednesday night (July 21). Authorities suspect that someone lit the fuse that sparked the fire to the couple’s Spanish baroque mansion in the Garden District which led to 22 firefighters taking two hours to put out the 1-alarm blaze.

Luckily it doesn’t seem like the Carters were around when the fire erupted and though it’s considered one of their homes, the address is officially listed as one that of Beyoncé’s management company, Parkwood Entertainment.

“Officials in NOLA tell TMZ … this house fire has now been classified as a simple arson.”

Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s New Orleans Home Set On Fire According To Authorities was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: