Meet The Newest Face Of Beats Headphones!

2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials - Day 2

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

Track and Field superstar, Sha’Carri Richardson may have been roasted for testing positive for weed and killing her chances of competing in the 2021 Olympics in Tokoyo, BUT the fastest woman in America is now the new face of Beats headphones.  Sporting that fire red hair, those extra long nails and those butterfly lashes in the new Beats Headphones commercial is a complete vibe.  Kanye West produced it with his new track, “No child left behind” from his upcoming album “Donda, ” which will be released in the next 48 hours.    Check it out right now below!

