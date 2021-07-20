Prince Harry Announces He Is Writing A Memoir!

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

I’m sure the royal family is sitting on pins and needles as Prince Harry announced that he is writing a memoir about about his life as a royal. And he’s not seeking the Queen’s approval for it! Penguin Random House is Harry’s publishing partner and they made the announcement yesterday (Monday). The book will be released in 2022 and they’re promising that it will be a “definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him.” Click here to read the full story.

