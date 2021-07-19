Sports Illustrated Feature Megan Thee Stallion As The First Female Rapper With On The Cover

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion’s hot girl summer is heating up by the second. The three-time Grammy-winning rapper has made history by being the first female rapper to land the cover of a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She posted the cover to her Instagram feed and gave thanks to all the women who encouraged her to always love herself.

“I want to thank all the strong women in my life who inspired me to love my body and live my best hot girl life. It means the world to me to be on this cover DREAM COME TRUE!!”

On this steamy cover of the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, Megan looked absolutely enticing in a light brown, cut out bikini top with matching high-cut bikini bottoms. She accented the look with a gold bangle, diamond studs, and light pink nails.

Joining Megan as a 2021 Swimsuit Illustrated Cover are two other dynamic ladies that deserve all the praises. Tennis champion Naomi Osaka and actress Leyna Bloom, who is the first transgender cover star, both look incredible as they pose for their big moments.

Naomi has been hitting a few grand slams lately. With taking a stand for her mental health, her new Barbie Role Model Naomi Osaka Doll, and her Netflix documentary titled Naomi Osaka, we are not surprised this fearless woman was chosen to grace the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Issue.

For her cover shot, Naomi stunned in an asymmetrical leather and mesh one-piece swimsuit. Her seashell earrings stood out as the perfect accessory for beach attire.

Leyna Bloom played no games with her cover shot while making history. As the first transgender cover star, she got the assignment correct in an all white one-piece swimsuit featuring a tie belt around the waist. Her classic swimsuit was accessorized with a seashell ring, and gold and white dangling earrings.

In Lenya’s post, she expressed how important this moment is for her and trans women everywhere.

“I have dreamt a million beautiful dreams, but for girls like me, most dreams are just fanciful hopes in a world that often erases and omits our history and even existence. This moment is so powerful because it allows me to live forever even after my physical form is gone. Not a lot of people get to live in the future, so at this moment, I’m proudly choosing to live forever,” she wrote.

We love to see women boss up and take control of their destiny. We salute all of these women for their fearlessness and tenacity!

