Many NC hospitals running low on blood reserves

A number of North Carolina hospitals are in the midst of a blood supply shortage, according to a report by The News and Observer.

The agencies who provide blood reserves to hospitals in the state say a low point in the COVID-19 pandemic has created a dangerously bottomed out situation with blood donations over the past months.

“As people get out and about more, injuries from car crashes and other traumas are increasing, and the backlog of surgical procedures delayed by the pandemic have driven up demand for blood and platelets,” The News & Observer reported.

Delisha English, the president and CEO of The Blood Connection, said this need is “unprecedented” and could last several weeks if the community “doesn’t take immediate action.”

English’s statement coincides with other agencies including The American Red Cross who’ve warned about a summer blood shortage. They say they’re in need of 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the demands.

The crisis can also be attributed to fewer organizations hosting blood drives and fewer individuals are coming into donation centers. A supply and demand scenario that can be reversed with more involvement by the public.

“This is the worst shortage I’ve experienced since I’ve been in this in this line of work,” said Dr. Claudia Cohn, the American Association of Blood Banks’ chief medical officer, told USA Today last month.

According to the Red Cross, about 36,000 units of blood are needed every day, and 13.6 million units are collected each year.

