RHOA Is Expecting A ‘Chaotic’ Casting Shift! Rumors: Sheree’s Back But Porsha’s ‘Considering’ Quitting, Marlo Might Get A Peach

“Oh, this is getting juicy!” *Sheree voice*

After a lackluster season, rumors are continuing to swirl about the future of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” As previously reported gossip is swirling that there will be a cast shakeup; LightSkinKeisha is rumored to be a “guest” this season, fans think Cynthia Bailey has been “booted” and everyone’s convinced that Sheree Whitfield will make a triumphant return.

LoveBScott who previously broke the news of Phaedra Parks’ firing is reporting that casting is underway and it’s already “chaotic.” Why? Because production “has no idea who they want to round out the cast and why.”

Not only that, but sources tell LoveBScott that several ladies could indeed be out for season 14 including Porsha Williams, Drew Sidora, and LaToya Ali.

Meanwhile, Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss are reportedly expected to return alongside Sheree Whitfield who’s indeed onboard with Bravo.

See the most recent #RHOA rumors below.

Porsha Williams

LoveBScott reports that Porsha who undeniably carried last season is continuing to film her previously reported spinoff showcasing her family, her life, and speedy swooning with Simon Guobadia. She however is reported “seriously considering” quitting #RHOA to avoid negativity surfacing about her relationship.

The network loves Porsha and wants her to stay, but Porsha reportedly doesn’t want to deal with the negativity surrounding her soon-to-be husband. Her concern is that, for example, producers and/or the other ladies will bring other women to the show that Simon has allegedly been involved with.

Drew Sidora

The site reports that Drew Sidora is filming alongside Porsha for Porsha’s spinoff but could be a one-season housewife because she “didn’t quite rise up to the occasion.”

LaToya Ali

LaToya Ali is reportedly completely out for another season of #RHOA because “with Sheree Whitfield and Kenya Moore, production doesn’t need any more ‘bone collectors.’”

OOOP! No more LaToya on #RHOA? Do YOU think Kenya Moore’s girl crush has been canned?

LoveBScott’s report on LaToya has actually been backed up by ThePeachReport, a credible RHOA news source, who noted that she was “still being considered up until early June” until drama ensued on IG between her and Falynn [Guobadia].

All isn’t lost however, rumors are swirling that Marlo Hampton could FINALLY get a full-time peach which the longtime friend of the show has admitted she wants.

That’s waaaay overdue so that could be exciting to see.

There’s lots more to unpack in B Scott’s report including rumors about Cynthia Bailey and NeNe Leakes. Read it in full HERE.

Who do YOU think should join the #RHOA season 14 cast???

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

