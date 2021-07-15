Weed Kept Sha’Carri Richardson Off Olympic Track Now Weed Gives Her $250k

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Flo Jo 2.0 had us all pumped up to see her set the track on fire in the 100m in Tokyo for The Olympics only to have a cold bucket of water thrown on her, because Sha’Carri Richardson tested positive for marijuana even though it was legal where she smoked it and let’s be real weed is not a performance enhancing drug. However right is right and wrong is wrong and when something is unjustly taken from you a bigger reward is waiting for you on the other side.

With all of that being said Sha’Carri Richardson is now being offered a $250k contract by THC company named Dr. Dabber to be one of their premier vape spokespeople.

How that for a if the Olympics won’t let you beat them, then join the joint that wants you their.

