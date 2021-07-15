105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Snoh Aalegra recently released her first album since the widely talked about project Ugh, Those Feels Again in 2019, entitled Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies. Fans have had mixed feelings about her latest project. Some saying it was worth the wait. While others believe it’s not as strong as they had expected. Today, the songstress is trending alongside iconic singer Sade because of one striking comparison.

Not sure if it’s Snoh’s sleek ponytail look or the soulful, sultry sounds of her music, but one fan struck a major nerve on Twitter late last night. Twitter user @SlickyWilliams tweeted, “Snoh Aaelgra is our Sade,” making a comparison that Snoh is this generation’s version of the timeless act that is Sade.

Many Sade lovers were outraged at the parallel, claiming that some fans often rush to make such parities. Some fans expressed their annoyance on social media with various tweets supporting both Snoh Aalegra and Sade for their unique and separate gifts.

Sade Is Sade

Don’t Compare Timeless Talent

She Said What She Said

They Are Not The Same

Allow Snoh To Be Great

Though a strong and maybe overzealous comparison, the two both share music that soothes the soul with the world. To many fans, Snoh hasn’t reserved the right to compete with the likes of Sade, who has been championed as a neo soul giant in music for many years. Maybe let’s give Snoh a few more years to get a few more albums under her belt before we jump to any conclusions.

It may also behoove fans to let go of the comparison mentality and simply enjoy each artist for what they have to offer individually. Even, Snoh would agree.

Nevertheless, who would you choose? Snoh or Sade?

Listen to Snoh’s “I Want You Around”

Listen to Sade’s “Sweetest Taboo”

Snoh Aaelgra vs Sade: One Fan Causes Turmoil On Twitter After One Striking Comparison was originally published on globalgrind.com

