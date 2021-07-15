Wizards Bradley Beal Ruled Out For The Tokyo Olympics

Radio One Exclusives
Nigeria v United States

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Washington Wizards’ All-Star Guard Bradley Beal has been ruled out to play with Team USA in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. First being reported that he was out temporarily for health and safety protocols has now been made permanent.

Beal has played in the first 3 exhibition games in Las Vegas against Nigeria, Australia, and Argentina before the official games begin on July 25th. The lessons he’s taken from legendary Coach Popovich, have been shown through those games. Although we won’t be able to see him play in this year’s Olympics, we’re proud of him for representing Team USA and the Washington Wizards. Checkout some of Beal’s highlights from his time on the team after you watch this adorable video of Beal’s two sons having the time of their lives with Jason Taytum’s son.

[caption id="attachment_991671" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Source: Ethan Miller / Getty[/caption] Twitter has a way of making things go viral that probably shouldn’t and once again, the fast-moving social media network has struck with another moment that will take over the timeline. USA Basketball men’s team coach Gregg Popovich complimented Bradley Beal‘s size by referring to him as “thick” and #NBATwitter is having a field day. As reported by Yahoo! Sports, Coach Pop spoke with the media during a training camp session for Team USA and expressed his newest impressions of the Washington Wizards star given that his San Antonio Spurs squad doesn’t cross paths with the Eastern Conference team much. “He’s stronger than I expected. He’s a strong young man. I always used to think of him as wiry and thin, but I was totally wrong. He’s thick,” Popovich said. Coach Pop went on to add, “His movement. He is hard to keep up with. Whether he’s coming off of back-picks or he’s running the pick-and-roll or he’s coming off a single, double sort of situation; his balance and his movement both are very impressive. He stops on a dime, he can pull up and shoot the shot.” Popovich’s glowing assessment of Beal’s game is noteworthy and showcases to many basketball fans that the Wizards guard is definitely one of the best players not only at his position at shooting guard but also overall. While Beal’s team didn’t get quite far in the playoffs this past season and are currently seeking out a new head coach, many hope that Beal will remain with the Wizards as they regroup for the 2021-22 season. For now, check out the reactions to Coach Gregg Popovich’s “thick” comments below. — Photo: Getty

Wizards Bradley Beal Ruled Out For The Tokyo Olympics  was originally published on woldcnews.com

