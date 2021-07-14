No ZaZa Disrespect Over Here: One Fan Compared Coi Leray’s XXL Freshman Freestyle To Young Social Media Star ZaZa

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper Coi Leray’s XXL Freshman freestyle has gone viral, and not for her phenomenal bars. Instead, fans are calling her freestyle elementary and comparing it to the likes of young social media star and artist ZaZa. Fortunately for ZaZa, fans are not here for the comparisons saying that ZaZa does not deserve such disrespect.

Last week, the highly anticipated XXL Freshman cypher was released. Fans praised Coi Leray’s XXL Freshman classmate Lekayah for her freestyle, but they shunned Coi for hers. Social media users claimed that Coi opted for a mini twerk to conclude her freestyle, because she simply ran out of bars.

The freestyle in question:

Here’s what people had to say about her freestyle:

Coi Leray explained herself on Instagram Live, claiming that she had the best XXL freestyle ever.

Eventually, this tweet sparked conversation around Coi Leray’s less than stellar freestyle, asking if ZaZa and Coi Leray were the same.

Many fans found it utterly disrespectful to demean ZaZa’s talent, saying ZaZa would have outdone Coi Leray if given the chance to be inducted in the 2021 XXL Freshman Class. Well, all thanks to the thoughtless comparison, ZaZa is trending on Twitter. Surely she’s wondering “what I do?”

There are far more important things to discuss than Coi Leray’s XXL freestyle, and we would like to start with Lakeyah. Listen to the heat:

Somehow, XXL found Coi Leray to be qualified enough to participate in the 2021 Freshman Class, and this was the freestyle she led with. We must respect their decision and leave a talented Zaza out of ti. Her freestyle has nothing to do with the light that is within ZaZa, but while we’re on the topic stream all things ZaZa today.

