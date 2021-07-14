105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

As adults we have all fanned out when we have gone to a concert, been on vacation and/or just been out and about, and ran into a celebrity. The first thing we do is either take a picture or ask for a selfie with the celebrity. Sometimes that interaction with a celebrity has gone bad when we invade the celebrities space or they just don’t want to take the picture. However for a child most the time they only fan out when they see their favorite character such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, PJ Mask or a Minion and when people are dressed as these characters an impromptu photo op is usually the expectation and no big deal especially when you are at an expensive theme park like Disney or Universal Studios but unfortunately for one little girl unbeknownst to her while at Universal Studio’s in Orlando her photo op with her favorite character was absolutely despicable now Universal Orlando is being sued by two different families.

It’s so hard to find decent help during the pandemic.

An an actor dressed in a ‘Despicable Me’ Gru, while taking pictures with two different families children decided to flash an upside-down “OK” symbol, which the Anti-Defamation League includes on a list of hate symbols. The families are now seeking $30,000 in damages. One of the children tried to take the picture to school and was told she couldn’t show it to the class.

A Universal Orlando spokesman in a statement had this to say:

“We never want our guests to experience what this family did,” … “This is not acceptable and we are sorry — and we are taking steps to make sure nothing like this happens again.”

As for the despicable Gru character?? We assume he has sought other employment.

Take a look at the video below

‘Despicable Me’ Character Holding Up The White Power Symbol Brings Lawsuit was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: