Budweiser Launches The Notorious B.I.G. Tall Boy Cans & Merch [Photos]

The Notorious B.I.G. is still making his presence felt, in all facets of life. The late, great Brooklyn rapper’s image is now gracing Budweiser tall boy cans.

Yeah, the King of Beers has linked with the King of New York.

Today (July 14), Budweiser announced The Notorious B.I.G. Tall Boy Budweiser Cans, which are being released in partnership with the Christopher Wallace Estate, and are available in New York right now. Inspired by the KONY’s too short but influential career, the cans feature an illustration of the Notorious B.I.G, the Brooklyn skyline and lyrics from his DJ Premier-produced hit “Unbelievable”: “Live from Bedford-Stuyvesant the livest one, Representin BK to the fullest.” There are also the phrases like “Brooklyn’s Finest” and “King of New York” that can be seen on the can as well.

Before you ask, Biggie’s mom co-signed the collab. “I am honored to know that a brand such as Budweiser wanted to celebrate my son in this way,” said Voletta Wallace in a statement. “Christopher’s legacy and brand value is extremely important to myself and the family and memorializing him on the can of an iconic beer brand as ‘Budweiser’ is something I believe he would be happy with.”

Along with the cans, Budweiser has also launched a limited-edition Biggie x Budweiser capsule collection of merchandise that’s available at shopbeergear.com. The gear includes t-shirts, sweatshirts and sweatpants tagged with homages to Biggie Smalls and Budweiser branding. The tee featuring the familiar Baron Claiborne photo of Biggie rocking a crown is flames.

In celebration of the partnership, Budweiser is hosting a free concert in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park Bandshell on August 19 that will celebrate the life and music of the Notorious B.I.G. Artists on the bill include rappers with direct ties to Brooklyn MC including Busta Rhymes, Lil Kim an The Lox. You must be 21+ attend and can reserve a ticket at http://www.us.budweiser.com/CelebrateBiggie.

