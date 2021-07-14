Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentMusic

Babyface And His Wife Calls It Quit!

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Jagged Little Pill Opening Night - Arrivals.

Source: Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com / WENN

I’m so sad about this… Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and his wife Nicole Pantenburg are calling it quits after 7 years of marriage.  They released a joint statement to TMZ stating, “After much thought and with great sadness, we have decided to end our marriage. We continue to care and have respect for one another and share eternal love for our daughter and her well-being.  We ask for personal privacy for ourselves and our daughter as we navigate these new steps as a family.“ The couple has a 12 year old daughter named Peyton Nicole.  Hopefully, they can work it out before it too late.

children , divorce , Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds , marriage , Nicole Pantanburg , separation

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
Meet RoShawn Evans: The Student of the Year…
 6 days ago
07.08.21
An Emotional Outcry: Social Media Reacts To Derek…
 3 weeks ago
06.25.21
Juneteenth Just Became A Federal Holiday But Tina…
 4 weeks ago
06.16.21
Photos
Close