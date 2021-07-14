Babyface And His Wife Calls It Quit!

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

I’m so sad about this… Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and his wife Nicole Pantenburg are calling it quits after 7 years of marriage. They released a joint statement to TMZ stating, “After much thought and with great sadness, we have decided to end our marriage. We continue to care and have respect for one another and share eternal love for our daughter and her well-being. We ask for personal privacy for ourselves and our daughter as we navigate these new steps as a family.“ The couple has a 12 year old daughter named Peyton Nicole. Hopefully, they can work it out before it too late.

