Guess who has cut off all of their hair? Jada Pickett Smith!! Yeah!! Jada said that she has been struggling with hair loss for years due to alopecia that was likely induced by stress. However, Jada promises that this haircut is NOT going to stop her flow. She said that her 50’s will be “divinely lit with this shed.” Check out her post below!

