Ex-Nickelodeon Star Cries & Quits Social Media Following Backlash For Mocking Black TikTok Dancers

It’s best to prepare yourself to hear just about anything whenever a news story starts off with “former Nickelodeon star…”

Unfortunately that ended up being true once again for Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide actress Lindsey Shaw after she was cancelled by TikTok for allegedly mocking Black dancers on the popular social media platform.

Things started out on a jovial note for Shaw when she made a video of herself questioning the reasoning behind a new TikTok dance that’s been credited as originating from Black users. TMZ was able to grab the video (seen above) before it was taken down, which shows Shaw saying, “Hey, are we okay, what the fuck is this?!?” followed by an unenthusiastic attempt at mimicking the dance. Granted, nothing she says in the short clip is by any means racist and/or explicitly prejudice in nature, but an unprovoked joke at the expense of Black creatives tends to not go over smoothly for, well, white people in general.

Once damage was done, the former Survival Guide actress went into real-life survival mode by making a video where she aimed to clear her name of any wrongdoing.

“The hate in my inbox is not OK,” Shaw tearfully exclaimed, further adding in her rebuttal rant, “I did not mean anything in any kind of way. I am learning everyday as I think everybody is, and this kind of hate just needs to evaporate from the planet no matter who it’s directed towards.”

After voicing an apology “if you were offended” and imploring us to vibrate higher for the future, Lindsey then announced her temporary retirement from social media. All textbook behavior we’ve seen before from those who get “The Big C” — remember Chrissy Teigen? — but let’s hope she understands that it’s sometimes best to just mind your own business.

Watch the full clip below, and let us know if you think the former Nickelodeon star deserved the flack she’s been receiving or is it a case of misunderstanding:

