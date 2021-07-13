Get Ready For a New Ice Cream Flavor: Mac and Cheese!!!

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Two forms of comfort foods are merging together to form a super snack.

It is also a new ice cream flavor that was once unlikely to ever happen, but sure enough, it has now come to life.

Kraft, with the help of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, has unveiled a new macaroni and cheese ice cream that will have tongues intregued.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The limited-edition sweet treat hits store shelves just in time for National Mac and Cheese Day on Wednesday.

Here is the Instagram post below:

It is not sold everywhere as you can only purchase them “inside Van Leeuwen Ice Cream stores and online” for a limited time.

For more info, click here.

Would you even consider trying out the Mac and Cheese ice cream? There is already pizzas and burgers with the cheesy favorite.

Click here to read more.

