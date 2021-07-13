105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

A nationwide manhunt for a Hickory, N.C. couple ends in Arizona after a six-month search.

Eric Parker, 62, and his wife Tangela Parker, 50, had been on the run from authorities after they were wanted in connection to the murder of Phelifia Marlow, who was shot and killed at TCS Designs in Hickory on January 13.

The U.S. Marshals office announced they arrested the fugitives on Tuesday following a series of leads connected to Phoenix, Ariz. in recent weeks. A successful apprehension after a nationwide investigation, working over 30 leads stretching across eight states, using interstate billboards and public outreach, according to the agency.

A joint task force from the Carolina and Arizona said the Parkers were living at a Metro Phoenix residence under the alias names of Jason and Elizabeth Reardon. The Honda CRV registered to North Carolina and described in the wanted details was found in the driveway of the residence as well.

“Today marks six months since the tragic murder of Phelifia Marlow,” said Chris Edge, Acting U.S. Marshal for the Western District of North Carolina.

“I hope on this day, Phelifia’s family may find closure in knowing the Parkers have been apprehended and will finally answer for their crimes against a beloved North Carolinian.”

The Parkers will be extradited back to North Carolina to face murder charges later this month.

US Marshals arrest North Carolina fugitives in Arizona was originally published on wbt.com

