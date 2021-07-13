105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

If you’ve been listening to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show for a while, you’ve heard KiKi and Fat Tasha. Benji Brown is the voice behind your favorite characters! Rickey realized he’s never formally introduced him so Benji shares his story. Hear his comedy journey, how he came up with the KiKi character, and what’s coming up for his career.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Benji Brown Shares How He Came Up With The Characters KiKi & Fat Tasha [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com