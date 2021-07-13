105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

We are sad to report that, Actor Charlie Robinson has passed at the age of 75. According to Fox News, the cause of the death was Cardiac arrest and cancer. Robinson was known for his many appearances on TV & Movies but his most known for his character “Mac” on ‘Night Court’. The Houston native also made an appearance in the movie ‘Set It Off’.

Text “WOSF” to 71007 to join 105.3RnB mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The sitcom actor was previously married to actress Emily Erwin. Robinson & Emily had 3 children together, Charles, Henry & Julianna.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Robinson’s friends and family. More news to come as the story develops.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.

HEAD BACK TO THE 1053RNB.COM HOMEPAGE

THE LATEST:

Actor Charlie Robinson Passes Away at Age 75

Trump to Sue Facebook, Twitter Over Social Media Ban

Report: Actress Suzzanne Douglas Passes Away At 64

Master P Lands A $2 Million Deal For His “Balling”19 Year Old Son!

Biz Markie Is Still Alive: Manager Denies Rumors of NYC Rapper’s Death

NeNe Leakes Reveals Husband Gregg Leakes’ Cancer Has Returned

Former NBA Player Stephen Jackson Still Grieving Over Childhood Friend George Floyd

Vanessa Bryant Reaches A Settlement For Helicopter Crash!

Kim K & Rihanna’s “Cutout” Butt Cheek Leggings!

Cedric The Entertainer Reacts To Katt Williams ‘Stolen Joke’ Allegations

VP Kamala Harris Makes History At Pride March In Washington

Supermodel Naomi Campbell Welcomes Baby Girl!!

Breaking News: Comedian Paul Mooney Passes Away at 79

Congrats! Naomi Campbell A Mother At 50, Shares Photo Of First Baby

Love & Laughter Mother’s Day Concert!

Exclusive Interview with Syleena Johnson from 105.3RnB with Olympia D

Actor Charlie Robinson Passes Away at Age 75 was originally published on classixphilly.com