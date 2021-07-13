Arts & Entertainment
Khloe Kardashian’s Exes Are Thirsty For Her Attention!

When Kloe Kardashian posted the “thirst trap” below on Instagram, I’m sure she didn’t anticipate both of her exes getting caught up.    However, her ex-husband Lamar Odom and baby daddy Tristan Thompson both seem to be feening for her attention. Lamar commented, “Hottie” with fire flames.  Then Tristan responded with two hearts and two drooling smiley faces.  Then Tristan responded to Lamar’s comments saying, “God brought you back the first time.  Play if you want, different results.” Khloe, move on girl…NEXT!!

 

