Also, this morning a new tribute to Earl “DMX” Simmons is being unveiled in his hometown of Yonkers, NY. It’s a huge mural (35ft x 22 ft) near the Calcagno Homes on School Street , where DMX grew up . It was designed by artist, Floyd Simmons, who is not related to DMX.

