Former Nickelodeon Star Jared Bell Sentenced on Charges Related to His Cleveland Visit

One of the biggest names to come from children’s cable television has found out what sentence he will serve during a Cleveland-based hearing on July 12.

Jared “Drake” Bell, formerly of Nickelodeon’s ‘Drake and Josh,’ was present at the sentencing after he issued a guilty plea in response to “crimes involving a 15-year-old girl while he visited Cleveland.”

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The charges stem from an incident in October 2018, when the 15-year-old victim filed a report with her local police department in Canada regarding an incident that occurred between her and Bell in 2017 at a Cleveland nightclub on Old River Road in the city’s East Bank of The Flats district, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office. Canadian authorities contacted the Cleveland Division of Police, which conducted the subsequent investigation.

It was soon established that the underage victim and Bell “had established a relationship” years before she attended Bell’s concert in 2017. Prior to that event, Bell sent the victim “inappropriate” messages through social media.

The victim gave a statement on how Bell impacted her life, adding that “he is the epitome of evil.” Bell’s defense attorney, of course, would oppose those statements.

Bell did actually admit that his conduct was “wrong” and is “sorry that the victim was harmed in any way” as he spoke in sentencing earlier.

So what is the former child star going to serve:

As part of his sentencing, Bell is ordered to have no contact with the victim and ordered to pay court costs.

No further details have been available as of right now.

Here is video of Bell’s sentencing below:

