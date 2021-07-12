Dr. Collier Explains What You Need To Know About The COVID-19 Delta Variant [WATCH]

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

As the world starts to open up, masks are coming off and people are starting to come out of their homes. Even though citizens are adapting to the “new normal”, coronavirus is still alive. Dr. Collier shares an update on what the new COVID-19 variant is like and what to expect.

Instead of calling it the variant from different countries, they’re naming it the Delta variant which was originally found in India. Medical professionals are taking it very serious as they claim it to be highly contagious.

