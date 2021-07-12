Olympia D’s Money Matter’s Monday: How Much Should You Save Per Paycheck?

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

We all know that we should be saving our money. However, one of the most asked questions is, “How much should I save from each paycheck?” Well, I thought it was around 10%-15%, but I was wrong! According to Money Under 30, people should be saving 20% of their income. They call it the 50/30/20 Rule. It’s where it’s understood that you will spend 50% of your income on essentials (rent, utilities, food…ect). Then you 30% of your pay check on discretionary things like going to the movies. However, 20% of your income should go to savings account. When I read this, I said to myself, “I gotta step my game up!” But it’s okay! We just need to put a plan in place so that we can build up to the 20% of our income. The key is to start somewhere, and have an attainable goal, and put a plan in place to get there. So, until next time, keep stacking your coins!!

Also On 105.3 RnB: