Remember last week I told you about the first African American spelling bee champion, Zaila Avant-garde! Well, the 14 year old was offered a full ride scholarship to LSU (Louisiana State University. ) This yound lady is impressive. She is smart, a Guinness Book World Record holder and she is a basketball player. So, evidently, someone important saw what I saw in her. I see some great things for Zaila! Read more about Zaila Avant-Garde here.

