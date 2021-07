105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Juvenile is taking it back to the old school to hopefully inspire more black people to get vaccinated. He is collaborating with a dating app BLK to educate the community about the Covid -19 vaccine. They remixing Juvenile’s 1999 classic “Back that Thang Up” into a new jam that will encourage the dating app’s users to “Vax That Thang Up.” Read the full story here.

