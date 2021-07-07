105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Disney’s + “Big Shot” Tiana Le Joins 93.1 WZAK Radio Personality Kenya Brown to Give a Special Storytime Read to end the School Year!

As schools across the country are coming to a close to start the summer vacations; the P.S. 42 Benjamin Altman School in Chinatown NY ending their school year with a ‘BANG’ with their Celebrity Godparents, actress, Tiana Le and 93.1 WZAK Radio Personality, Kenya Brown.

They both teamed up with Saving Our Daughters for an inspiring Storytime Zoom reading of the children’s book, “Laxmi’s Mouch”, for the 2nd grade Cinderellas. The online sessions have been supported by the Nielsen Foundation to help teach girls on positive self-identity.

Tiana stars on the brand-new Disney+ series “Big Shot” alongside Hollywood veteran John Stamos and Cleveland’ own, Yvette Nicole Brown. The series follows a temperamental college basketball coach (Stamos) who gets fired from his job and must take a teaching and coaching job at an elite all-girls private high school. Tiana, as she proudly shares a bi-racial heritage being both Vietnamese and African American, she portrays Destiny in the “Big Shot” series.

Catch below the amazing Storytime session with Tiana and Kenya.

93.1 WZAK Kenya Brown and Disney's Big Shot Tiana Le Storytime Session was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

