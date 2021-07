105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Want to listen to 105.3RnB on your Alexa app?

Get 105.3RnB on your Amazon Alexa app:

Download the Amazon Alexa App Open your Alexa App Enable 105.3 RNB in the Alexa app Say “Alexa play 1-0-5-3 R-N-B”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On 105.3 RnB: