Nick Cannon’s babies gotta eat! Over the July 4th weekend, Nick welcomed baby #7 into his family and now it time for him to get back to work! VH1 announced that Nick’s show, “Wild ‘N Out” will make an epic return – commercial free – on Tuesday, August 10 at 8PM. After the premiere, viewers can catch all-new episodes every Tuesday AND Wednesday night! Read the full story here.

