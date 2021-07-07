Arts & Entertainment
Bill Cosby Is Making Plans To Return To Stand-up Comedy!

Will Bill Cosby Face Additional Legal Trouble After Release Of 2005 Deposition?

Now that Bill Cosby is out of prison, it time for him to get to the bag!!  Cosby is working on a 5-part docuseries about his life, his legacy, the trial and his prison experience.  His rep,  Andrew Wyatt, told TMZ that “He (Bill)  wants to hit the road and tell jokes, and his camp has contacted several promoters and comedy clubs who they say are open to the idea.”  I guess after paying for all those attorneys and court fees, it got to re-up!!  Click here to read the full story. 

