Nick Cannon Welcomes 7th Child – His 4th In 6 Months

Nick Cannon is officially a father of seven.
On June 20, Alyssa Scott, the model who revealed she was the mother of Cannon’s newest baby, tagged a photo of the two on Instagram for Father’s Day. Three days later, Scott gave birth to their baby boy, Zen Cannon.
Scott shared a photo of their newborn on Instagram on Saturday (July 3), writing, “I will love you for eternity. 6.23.21.”
Scott initially revealed she was pregnant in January but didn’t confirm Cannon was the father until Father’s Day.
Nick’s son is his fourth child born within the last six months. Radio personality Abby De La Rossa gave birth to Cannon’s twins Zillion Heir and Zion Mixolydian on June 14. Last December, he welcomed a daughter, Powerful Queen Cannon, three years after becoming a father for the second time with his son Golden Cannon. He became a father for the first time with ex-wife Mariah Carey as she gave birth to twins, Monroe and Moroccan who are now 9.
Social media has given Cannon all the jokes with his babymaking skills and the frequency of him welcoming children into the world but once more – congrats to Cannon and all of his babies.
N’Credible Baby Maker Nick Cannon Confirms 7th Seed Is On The Way, Twitter Reacts
N’Credible Baby Maker Nick Cannon Confirms 7th Seed Is On The Way, Twitter Reacts
1.
1 of 12
Nick Cannon getting these women pregnant like he think he bout to die 😂😂😂😂😂😂— lil duval (@lilduval) June 20, 2021
2.
2 of 12
Somebody on here said Nick Cannon ain’t nothing but another Future with a turban 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZIFFeyUZEs— ジ.ャ.ス.ち.ん (Justin) (@LordJesshomaru) June 20, 2021
3.
3 of 12
The year is 2164. 5% of the US population is a descendant of nick cannon; they are officially declared an ethnic minority.— Dylan Ali (@dylanali_) June 20, 2021
4.
4 of 12
Nick Cannon is about to have 4 kids in the same year yet science is hard at work providing a variety of birth control for women only.— Ozzy (@ozzyetomi) June 20, 2021
5.
5 of 12
Nick Cannon finding out a woman is ovulating : pic.twitter.com/KFJodtSH03— I EAT 🐱 FOR EBT (@TheRealEWILLZ) June 20, 2021
6.
6 of 12
the nurses in the delivery unit when they see nick cannon walk in pic.twitter.com/h3WD6EbhvB— dijahSB (@DijahSB) June 20, 2021
7.
7 of 12
Nick Cannon getting ready for his 17th gender reveal party this year pic.twitter.com/em4rgeSMHK— James Andre Jefferson Jr. (@JamesJeffersonJ) June 20, 2021
8.
8 of 12
Nick Cannon is creating a biracial battalion right before our eyes. What war he preparing for?— Aint Nobody Coming To See You Otis (@zoraslovechild) June 20, 2021
9.
9 of 12
I panicked earlier because I thought I was also pregnant with Nick Cannon’s baby but it was only just a lil gas. pic.twitter.com/IBABFdmq9q— Auntie Derek (@DerekIsNormal) June 20, 2021
10.
10 of 12
Nick Cannon on Father's Day pic.twitter.com/nXVp6dS4AV— Alan Massenburg (@AlanMassenburg) June 20, 2021
11.
11 of 12
What is the point of getting pregnant by Nick Cannon if it doesn’t get you an inch closer to Mariah Carey?— Mysa Mami (@Brieyonce) June 20, 2021
12.12 of 12
THE LATEST:
