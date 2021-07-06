Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Nick Cannon Welcomes 7th Child – His 4th In 6 Months

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
HollyGold And Yamashiro Hollywood Donate 2,000 Meals To The Community With The Help Of Nick Cannon And Ellen K.

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Nick Cannon is officially a father of seven.

On June 20, Alyssa Scott, the model who revealed she was the mother of Cannon’s newest baby, tagged a photo of the two on Instagram for Father’s Day. Three days later, Scott gave birth to their baby boy, Zen Cannon.

Scott shared a photo of their newborn on Instagram on Saturday (July 3), writing, “I will love you for eternity. 6.23.21.”

Scott initially revealed she was pregnant in January but didn’t confirm Cannon was the father until Father’s Day.

Nick’s son is his fourth child born within the last six months. Radio personality Abby De La Rossa gave birth to Cannon’s twins Zillion Heir and Zion Mixolydian on June 14. Last December, he welcomed a daughter, Powerful Queen Cannon, three years after becoming a father for the second time with his son Golden Cannon. He became a father for the first time with ex-wife Mariah Carey as she gave birth to twins, Monroe and Moroccan who are now 9.

RELATED: Baby What? Nick Cannon’s Twins Arrive &amp; Social Media Has All The Jokes For Their Names

RELATED: Nick Cannon Wild N’ Out Again? Meet The Mother Of His Newest Child, Alyssa Scott [PHOTOS]

Social media has given Cannon all the jokes with his babymaking skills and the frequency of him welcoming children into the world but once more – congrats to Cannon and all of his babies.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.

N’Credible Baby Maker Nick Cannon Confirms 7th Seed Is On The Way, Twitter Reacts

12 photos Launch gallery

N’Credible Baby Maker Nick Cannon Confirms 7th Seed Is On The Way, Twitter Reacts

Continue reading N’Credible Baby Maker Nick Cannon Confirms 7th Seed Is On The Way, Twitter Reacts

N’Credible Baby Maker Nick Cannon Confirms 7th Seed Is On The Way, Twitter Reacts

[caption id="attachment_984715" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty[/caption] Nick Cannon had an extremely popping Father’s Day weekend. The mogul finally confirmed his seventh child is on the way. Last week Twitter had a field day with Nick Cannon and was left in stitches after his latest baby mama, radio host Abby De La Rosa, who revealed the names of their twin boys, Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon. Father’s Day, the jokes returned after his rumored boo, Wild ‘N Out girl Alyssa Scott confirmed the couple is expecting. On Sunday (June 20), a super pregnant Alyssa Scott shared a photo of herself and proud papa Cannon embracing her belly with the caption “Celebrating you today,” finally confirming their worst-kept secret. Last month, Scott had Twitter in shambles when she shared a photo of her growing bump with the caption “Zen S. Cannon.” https://twitter.com/iam_johnw2/status/1406658043572637702?s=20 Along with his twins Zion and Zillion, Cannon has twins Moroccan and Monroe (9) with his ex-wife Mariah Carey and the father to his 3-year-old son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen that Brittany Bell gave birth to in December 2020. https://www.instagram.com/p/CJPLPoElkj5/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=73be2f57-8280-4e07-a8f8-dd677bbb7689 The jokes are flying once again because it would be his fourth with three different women when this child is eventually born. https://twitter.com/Biggirlslay/status/1406657256708575238?s=20 https://twitter.com/dylanali_/status/1406753871263895553?s=20 Nick Cannon clearly believes he is on a mission to keep the Earth populated. You can peep more reactions in the gallery below. — Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty  

 

THE LATEST:

Nick Cannon Welcomes 7th Child – His 4th In 6 Months  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Videos
Latest
An Emotional Outcry: Social Media Reacts To Derek…
 2 weeks ago
06.25.21
Juneteenth Just Became A Federal Holiday But Tina…
 3 weeks ago
06.16.21
Lauren London On Life After Losing Nipsey Hussle:…
 1 month ago
05.27.21
Photos
Close