Howard University Addresses Phylicia Rashad’s Tweet

Before Phylicia Rashad was a Dean of Students at The University of Howard she was Clair Huxtable and much like Clair Huxtable, Phylicia Rashad has no problem speaking her mind. So when she heard the news of Bill Cosby’s impending release the ‘A Fall From Grace’ star actress Phylicia Rashad was ecstatic and rejoiced via Twitter then that’s when the dragging began.

FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!

Many took to social media stating their displeasure with Phylicia Rashad’s Tweets some even going so far as to say that Howard University should take action against the now Dean of Howard University‘s reestablished College of Fine Arts.

Phylicia Rashad then respond:

Then Howard University followed suit by releasing a statement to TMZ

“Survivors of sexual assault will always be our priority,… We will continue to advocate for survivors fully and support their right to be heard. Howard will stand with survivors and challenge systems that would deny them justice.” They then addressed Phylisha Rashad’s Tweet “her initial tweet lacked sensitivity towards survivors of sexual assault.”

What does that mean? Translation we don’t condone sexual assault, but she was happy for her boy, and unfortunately the survivors thought she should have kept that to herself with her first tweet but she showed them sympathy in her second. Other than that she still works here.

What are your thoughts on Phylisha Rashad’s Tweets and Howard University University’s response?

