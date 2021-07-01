Arts & Entertainment
Bill Cosby Is A Free Man… And Ready To Make Some Money!

Bill Cosby Preliminary Hearing

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Bill Cosby was released Wednesday from prison after a Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his sexual assault conviction.  Reportedly, Cosby can never be tried for these charges again due to a mistake made on behalf of the prosecution. So, that means that Cosby is officially a free man.  Already his team is brainstorming on how they can capitalize on this moment and rake in some serious dough.  Reportedly, Cosby could fetch $10k – $15K per public appearance and possibly $20k for speaking engagements, assuming that there’s a demand.  In addition, Cosby’s legal team is also contemplating filing a potential lawsuit against Montgomery County in Pennsylvania because of the trial. Click here to read the full story. 

Close