Chris Paul a.k.a “CP3” and the Phoenix Suns are headed to the NBA’s Western Conference Finals. Now, the question is who will they be playing against. Well, we have to wait for the outcome of the Atlanta Hawks vs. the Milwaukee Bucks game before we can determine their opponent . The game comes on tonight at 8:30 PM. So, ladies let’s leave the fellas alone and let them have the TV tonight!

