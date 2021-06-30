Phylicia Rashad Tweets: ‘A Miscarriage of Justice Is Corrected’

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The trending news of the day is that the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court overturned Cosby’s 2018 sexual assault conviction and have ordered the what had appeared to be the fallen from grace actor/comedian to be released without the possibility of being recharged for the sexual assault conviction after finding that he was denied protection against self-incrimination.

And ‘A Fall From Grace’ star is oh so happy to hear and share the news.

Since Bill Cosby has been imprisoned it seemed like The Huxtable family was imprisoned too with reruns of The Cosby Show that used to come on every hour on the hour vanished when the judge gavel hit the bench after saying ‘guilty’. But today the matriarch of the Huxtable’s, Clair, actress Phylicia Rashad who also played side by side with Bill Cosby on other Cosby projects took to her Twitter to show her support and jubilation for her colleague/friend Bill Cosby by Tweeting:

FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!

I’m sure Bill Cosby and team were happy for Phylicia Rashad’s public display of viral excitement, however, trolls and those alike are dragging the now Dean of Howard University‘s reestablished College of Fine Arts and some going so far to say she should be fired.

What are your thoughts on Phylicia Rashad’s post? Are the Trolls going too far?

Take a look at Phylicia Rashad’s posts and the reactions below

