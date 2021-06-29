Fashion and Style
HomeFashion And Style

Toni Braxton Flaunts Her Summer Body In An Itty Bitty Orange Bikini

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
2019 American Music Awards - Press Room

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Toni “Shut ’em down” Braxton is back at it again. This time the blond bombshell is sharing pool time excursions with the world in a burnt orange thong bikini.

The 53-year-old eldest Braxton sister has been flaunting her insanely fit bikini body on the internet for a few months now. She is the true definition of getting finer with age. After 2 kids and a serious battle with lupus, the award-winning singer looks like she’s in the best shape of her life.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.

I’ve always been impressed with Toni’s nonchalant, confident vibe. First of all, I want whatever Black Girl Magic potion she’s drinking that allows her to make 53 look like 23. She is in an elite class of women who have been defying the law of aging. Women like Nia Long, Sanaa Lathan, and Halle Berry have been showing us how beautiful and graceful it is to grow older.

There’s no doubt in my mind we be blessed with a few more bikini pics from Toni this year. After all, the summer just started! Every time a woman like Toni Braxton confidently shares her curves on the internet, a wrinkle is removed from someone else’s forehead. In other words, she’s doing the good Lord’s work by showing us what she’s working with.

 

DON’T MISS…

Toni Braxton Commences Hot Girl Summer In A Thong Bikini

Toni Braxton Shut The Internet Down In A 5 Second Clip

 

 

2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials - Day 2

Black Girl Magic: Five Reasons Why Track & Field Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson Is 'That Girl'

5 photos Launch gallery

Black Girl Magic: Five Reasons Why Track & Field Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson Is 'That Girl'

Continue reading Black Girl Magic: Five Reasons Why Track & Field Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson Is ‘That Girl’

Black Girl Magic: Five Reasons Why Track & Field Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson Is 'That Girl'

[caption id="attachment_5076242" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Patrick Smith / Getty[/caption] American track and field sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson is now ranked as one of the top ten fastest women for the 100 meter with a personal best of 10.72 seconds. Fans can't stop talking about Richardson after discovering more of her journey since her latest win on June 19 at the U.S. Olympic Trials, qualifying her for the Tokyo Games. Sha'Carri Richardson's most recent historic performance was followed by a loving and warm embrace with her grandmother and closest loved, who were there to support and celebrate her. Cameras followed Richardson's moves intently after her race sure to describe every detail of her appearance from the vibrant hair to the long nails. She is later interviewed by one reporter in this viral video where she reveals that she lost her biological mom just a week prior to this life-changing race. https://twitter.com/Sheer__Opulence/status/1406600913637232641?s=20 Richardson is the second fastest woman in the world next to Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce with a time of 10.63 seconds. She is currently the front-runner to win in this week's 200-meter race where she currently has the fastest qualifying time at 22.11 seconds. If she goes on to win gold in Tokyo next month, she'll be the first American woman to do so since Gail Devers in 1996. [caption id="attachment_5076243" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Patrick Smith / Getty[/caption] The 21-year-old athlete has become a household name in a short 10.72 seconds. What we admire most about Richardson, aside from her apparent resilience and tenacity, is her ability to recognize she is simply "that girl." She is on her way to becoming the greatest US women's sprinter since the legendary Flo Jo. Rightfully so, we're taking Sha'Carri's advice on how to be the best version of ourselves. Take a look at this list of the athlete's most helpful tips on being "that girl."

 

THE LATEST:

Toni Braxton Flaunts Her Summer Body In An Itty Bitty Orange Bikini  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
An Emotional Outcry: Social Media Reacts To Derek…
 4 days ago
06.25.21
Juneteenth Just Became A Federal Holiday But Tina…
 2 weeks ago
06.16.21
Lauren London On Life After Losing Nipsey Hussle:…
 1 month ago
05.27.21
Photos
Close