Lil Kim Wants To Have A Verzuz Celebration With Nicki Minaj

Lil Kim looked like a proud mom watching the various rap girls perform at the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday (June 27). However, Kim grabbed plenty of attention when she made a major revelation on the red carpet.
When asked whether or not she would ever participate in a Verzuz, she said “absolutely.” The Queen Bee however gave a rather interesting answer when it came to who she wanted her Verzuz celebration to be with.
“Nicki,” she said, referring to one-time foe Nicki Minaj. “I’d love to.”
The feud between Nicki and Kim goes back years, when fans were considering Nicki a “Kim clone” even as the Queens rapper began her ascent to start a trailblaizng path for the next generation of female rappers. Naturally, both respective fan bases (and friends) ate the beef up, including a peak moment when Kim released several diss tracks aimed at Nicki.
In 2017, Nicki actually acknowledged Kim’s contribution to New York hip-hop, saying she and Foxy Brown helped pave the way for girls like her. After being misquoted in a feature regarding making female rap mainstream, Nicki took to Instagram to clear the air.
“Imagine me saying I made female rappers mainstream when there were so many women who already had platinum albums under their belts,” she wrote. “Lauryn sold 10 million off one album, Eve had platinum singles w/Alicia, Gwen Stefani, her own tv show & clothing line. It doesn’t get more mainstream/pop than Missy’s biggest singles. Foxy&Kim had platinum albums & shaped the sound of NY female rappers, Latifah had her own sitcom, Trina was on billboard with hits, etc. I appreciate the love but I never said that.”
Will it happen? Previously, Verzuz mended the beef between Gucci Mane and Jeezy and it culminated in the most-watched Verzuz event ever. Founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland may have to check the numbers to how big Nicki and Kim would be, even though a previous Verzuz between Foxy and Lil Kim has been rumored for months. Given the two platinum-selling rappers respective fan bases, it could possibly be the most anticipated and hyped event on the platform yet.
