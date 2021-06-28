Mo’Nique Under Fire For Posting A Woman’s Airport Outfit On Instagram: “If This Is Not Your Best Then Do Better!”

If there’s one thing Mo’Nique is not shy about, it’s about expressing her opinion publically, and lately, she’s been the topic of conversation after criticizing young Black women for wearing their bonnets in public, calling on the younger generation to “respect themselves” in public. While Mo’Nique still doesn’t agree with the notion of wearing a bonnet outside of the house, today she’s taken the conversation one step further and has called out public wear in general after seeing a picture of a woman in the airport wearing a look that she did not approve of.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Taking to Instagram to make her point, the comedienne posted a picture of a Black woman seemingly waiting for her luggage at the airport. The woman was wearing a plastic bag over her head (like a bonnet), short shorts, and a tank top, a big no-no in Mo’s book. “Hey BEAUTIFUL QUEENS,” Mo’Nique captioned the photo of the woman. “NO SHAMING. If this is the BEST YOU CAN DO NO JUDGMENT DO YOU. This was sent to me as an example of what we’re talking about that goes on in our community. However if this is not your BEST, than do BETTER! Being that ultimately the decision either way is yours. I LOVE US 4REAL”
Although you couldn’t see the woman’s face in the picture, fans were seemingly outraged at Mo’Nique’s decision to post this, telling the 53-year-old that she’s taken this conversation too far and is now cyberbullying the woman. “Oh girl.. Monique. Delete this,” commented one fan, while another wrote, “Firstly, that’s NOT a bonnet. It’s a plastic bag. Secondly, let’s stop taking photos of strangers and posting it on the internet with sole purpose of debating whether or not we think they look presentable.”
The conversation also spilled over to Twitter, with many users angry that Mo’Nique chose Instagram to publically embarrass the stranger. “Monique is burying herself over bonnets. that’s so crazy,” one user tweeted.
While another tweeted that Mo’Nique’s actions were “disgusting.”
And then there was this user, who noted that Mo’Nique’s actions were rooted in a “white gaze.”
The backlash in Mo’Nique’s comment section has continued to grow, she did take the time to respond to a few angry comments, saying “Hey my sweet baby. How do we learn without examples? And if a picture is worth a thousand words, what better example can I give. Please remember I’m saying it with no judgment toward anyone. This is a judgment call for you to make about how you want to present yourself, on a daily basis. Love U 2 Life.”
Beauties, do you believe Mo’Nique has a point, or is she taking this conversation too far?
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.
Red Carpet Rundown: Black Excellence At The 2021 BET Awards
Red Carpet Rundown: Black Excellence At The 2021 BET Awards
1. The City GirlsSource:Getty 1 of 20
2. Andra DaySource:Getty 2 of 20
3. Jennifer HudsonSource:Getty 3 of 20
4. Lil' KimSource:Getty 4 of 20
5. Issa RaeSource:Getty 5 of 20
6. Megan Thee StallionSource:Getty 6 of 20
7. CiaraSource:Getty 7 of 20
8. Lil Nas XSource:Getty 8 of 20
9. Marsai MartinSource:Getty 9 of 20
10. Sevyn StreeterSource:Getty 10 of 20
11. Coi LeraySource:Getty 11 of 20
12. Ebony ObsidianSource:Getty 12 of 20
13. H.E.RSource:Getty 13 of 20
14. Lil Nas XSource:Getty 14 of 20
15. Taraji P. HensonSource:Getty 15 of 20
16. Ari LennoxSource:Getty 16 of 20
17. Summer WalkerSource:Getty 17 of 20
18. Flo MilliSource:Getty 18 of 20
19. Eva Marcille and Michael SterlingSource:Getty 19 of 20
20. BET Awards 2021 - ArrivalsSource:Getty 20 of 20
THE LATEST:
- White Police Union Lawyer Goes On Twitter Tirade After Exposing Home Address Of Black Organizers
- Former FOX 46 Dancing Weatherman Announces New Job In New York City
- White Man Who Shot And Killed 2 Black People In Suburban Boston Had History Of ‘White-Supremacist Rhetoric’
- Life Begins At The End of Your Comfort Zone: Swizz Beatz, D Nice and More Dropped Gems At 5th Annual Culture Creators Brunch
- Mo’Nique Under Fire For Posting A Woman’s Airport Outfit On Instagram: “If This Is Not Your Best Then Do Better!”
- Lil Kim Wants To Have A Verzuz Celebration With Nicki Minaj
- The 2021 BET Awards Were Black And Fearless AF
- Ari Lennox Reflects On What It Meant To Perform With Jazmine Sullivan At The 2021 BET Awards
- Zendaya Coleman Pays Tribute To Beyoncé In Her BET Awards Look
- Anthony Hamilton to headline free Charlotte street festival in July
Mo’Nique Under Fire For Posting A Woman’s Airport Outfit On Instagram: “If This Is Not Your Best Then Do Better!” was originally published on hellobeautiful.com